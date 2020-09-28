J.P. Stevens, coordinator for the Greenbrier and Pocahontas county Toys for Tots program, announces the launch of the 2020 campaign.
The toy drive will begin Thursday, when toy collection boxes will be placed in stores in both counties. Any store owner interested in hosting a toy collection box should contact Stevens at 304-673-4586.
People who want to make monetary donations to this year’s campaign may contact Stevens at the number above or mail a check payable to Toys for Tots to City National Bank, 732 Main St., Suite No. 5, Rainelle, WV 25962.
Stevens extends a hearty thank-you to the Darrell Cales Trust for jump-starting the 2020 campaign with a generous $10,000 donation.
“Due to the Covid-19 and unemployment, I will need all the help with monetary and toy donations that I can get,” Stevens says. “I am asking businesses to become a partner with me for this 2020 campaign.”
Families in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties who want to apply to receive toys through this program can do so by visiting toysfortots.org, where they will find their local campaign by selecting their state and county. Once at the appropriate local campaign, click “apply for toys.”
