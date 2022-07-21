This Friday, the fourth annual Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association and Toys for Tots Benefit Golf Tournament will be held at Grandview Country Club.
This year’s tournament, like the ones before it, has been sold out by 43 golf teams, all competing to raise money for the Toys for Tots charity and the West Virginia Home Builders Association’s scholarship programs.
The event is made possible through partnerships and the community.
With many volunteers working the event and many charitable donations made by businesses in the area, the golf tournament is full of people who are willing to do what they can for a good cause
84 Lumber iis the tournament’s main sponsor with ACE Adventure, Glade Springs, Lowes, Big Lots, Twin Falls and the Homestead all donating considerable prizes for golf tournament winners and a raffle. Dick’s Sporting Goods donated a sleeve of golf balls to every player in the tournament.
“It’s special just because of the community involvement. Everybody knows what the bottom line is going to be, making sure the kids in our country get those toys for Christmas, and that our scholarship fund can get kids the education that they need, and that’s really the important part,” stated Beth Reger, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association.
When the event started four years ago, it sold out with 17 teams participating. Since then, the day has had to split in half with two different tee times to accommodate the 43 teams the tournament now boasts.
Registration for the next year begins at each tournament, with this year’s selling out in March.
“They come out, they get to spend a day away from work and enjoy themselves, playing a sport they love for a good reason.” Reger said.
