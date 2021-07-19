The third annual Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association and Toys for Tots benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday at the Grandview Country Club in Beaver.
Golfers will be helping two local charities – the Toys of Tots for Southern West Virginia and scholarship programs of the Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association.
With afternoon sessions booked, moving sessions were opened up to accommodate additional interest. Those, too, sold out with a total of 168 registered golfers ready to tee it up on Friday.