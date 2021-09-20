Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.