Despite urgings from several community members during a town council meeting Monday and despite being charged with two felonies in June, Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver gave no indication that he intends to resign.
Instead, the only comment he made to the public was to remind them that the criminal matter is still pending in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court and as the defendant he is “innocent until proved guilty."
Copenhaver has been charged with burglary and child neglect, both felonies, as well as conspiracy and assault, which are misdemeanors.
The charges are the result of an allegation that Copenhaver broke into a home in Alderson while drinking, stole weapons from the residence and also harassed a woman who was there at the time.
During the hour-long special council meeting Monday, the first 20 minutes were taken up by City Attorney Grady Ford, who explained the process by which a town official can be removed from office.
This was followed by a 40-minute public comment session. Many questioned why Copenhaver had yet to resign as mayor, but some stood in his defense stating that Copenhaver had done good things for the town.
No vote or action was taken by the council during the meeting
Ryan Keesee, an attorney who lives in Alderson, said living in a “nice sleepy little town,” residents expect their government to be ethical, quiet and frankly boring.
“We don’t have that in our town,” he said.
Since Copenhaver has yet to resign, Keesee said the community will likely have to take matters into its own hands. He said there a petition is already going around with 120 signatures.
“We’re outraged,” Keesee said, speaking directly to the mayor.
He added that Copenhaver will eventually be removed as mayor even if that takes until the next election.
“I believe Satan himself would be elected over you,” Keesee said, which resulted in applause and cheers from the more than 50 people in attendance.
Speaking in favor of Copenhaver was David Hambrick, a 50-year resident of Alderson.
Hambrick said the community has been too quick to judge the mayor without first having all the facts.
“We cannot make a decision on the basis of accusation,” Hambrick said, saying the legal system should be allowed to work.
He added that Copenhaver has done well as mayor, pointing to how he has guided the city through many disasters including several floods.
He closed by saying that although he was disappointed by the situation Copenhaver finds himself in, that does not mean the city should rush to make any sort of decision.
Several others who spoke requested Copenhaver's resignation simply due to the embarrassment and national attention his actions have brought to the town.
“If you care about this town, step down,” said Roger Bennet, who ran against Copenhaver for Alderson mayor in 2019.
Prior to the public comment portion of the meeting, Ford explained the procedure the city is required to follow in order to remove an elected official from office.
According to statute, the city council, the county prosecuting attorney and Alderson residents who are registered voters can act to remove an elected official from office.
Majority vote by the city council can remove an elected official.
Since Alderson falls in both Monroe and Greenbrier counties, the prosecuting attorneys from either county can take action to remove an Alderson elected official.
Eligible voters in Alderson can do so through a petition, which must be signed by either 50 voters or 10 percent of the registered voters, whichever is less.
Grounds for removal as outlined in statute include official misconduct, neglect of duty or incompetence. Being convicted of a felony for a crime that took place while a person was in public office would be considered official misconduct, according to the statute.
Until earlier this month, Copenhaver was also a municipal judge in Alderson. He resigned from that position.