Tourism on a roll

BLUEFIELD — The area saw a “year of recovery” in tourism in 2021 as people hit the road after the pandemic eased.
That was the message delivered to the Bluefield City Board earlier this week by Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
“It was bad news in 2020,” she said. “I think it’s fitting to bring you the good news now, what happened after 2020. People were looking for destinations to get outside and not have to worry about crowds.” West Virginia and Mercer County were in a great spot and “fit the bill …," she said, and “we still have a very good outlook on that … that the trend will continue.”
The area saw a significant uptick in visitations to state parks and especially to the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, which sold a record number of permits.
Hotel occupancy rates also rebounded, Null said, from 41.3 percent in 2020 to 60.5 percent in 2021.
“We anticipate 2022 will be even higher,” she said. “Hotel occupancy tells the true story of what is going on in our area.”
The CVB, which is primarily funded through the hotel/motel tax, saw its revenue rebound as well.
“In 2020, we lost about $300,000,” Null said. “But 2021 brought us back up to $520,000.”
That money is primarily used to market the area, and the CVB continues to gather information on how to fine-tune strategies to maximize benefits.
Marketing includes publishing an annual Visit Mercer County travel guide (20,000 copies distributed this year), promoting the new CVB website, providing enhanced ATV information, developing new target areas and showcasing area attractions and events on all social media platforms.
Null said data and analytics gathered help develop these strategies, including targeting specific groups of people and geographic locations.
That already has a record of success during the last three years.
Pennsylvania is new on the market and more travel is being seen from Pittsburgh, she said, but most visitors are from West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.
However, more are coming from other states, including Florida and Maryland, she said, with triple-digit growth from Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, California, New York, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Indiana.
Three groups of visitors have been profiled and targeted, using information gathered from analytics to identify specific “personas.”
For the ATV persona, for example, ages are primarily between 18 and 49, have an annual income of $65,000 or more, enjoy hunting and fishing and other off-road activities, visit as part of a group trip, stay in cabins/lodging for two or more nights and are willing to travel a long distance (from out-of-state markets) to ride the Hatfield-McCoy trails.
The other personas relate to hikers and local travelers.
“These are the people we are going after,” Null said, and the ATV visitors will be at the top because of the impact locally, and year-round riding is now heavily promoted.
But the CVB also aggressively markets many other attractions in the area, including fishing, skiing, the East River Mountain overlook, Pinnacle Rock, the flora and fauna, the fall colors and Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights.
They also have a “shop local campaign” during the holidays to help promote hometown businesses.
Null said the CVB is now working with the Coal Heritage Authority to erect signage on East River Mountain, directing visitors to the downtown area of Bluefield with each sign having a QR code to do so.
The overlook once served as a welcome center before Interstate 77 was built, but “many still ride over the mountain today,” she said. “We are working on the placement of those signs.”
New signage at Pinnacle Rock is on the horizon as well.
Null also thanked the city for including the CVB’s “Heart of Mercer County” tourism display in the Holiday of Lights in City Park.
“The design reflects the overall state brand,” she said of the state Department of Tourism. “We believe it is more recognizable as a whole with a heart in Mercer County. We were really pleased to see so many positive reactions. It is a symbol of pride in your hometown, and a lot of people really gravitated toward that.”
The city designed the display and placed it in the park.
“It is something that we can enjoy for years to come,” she said.
A newly designed website also went live in 2021 featuring an automatic calendar that promotes community events.
Null said objectives this year are to increase website traffic by 20 percent, newsletter database by 20 percent, social media followers by 15 percent and guide requests by 15 percent.
Locally and statewide the CVB has more than 200 partners sharing information, she said, and also has plenty of cooperation from localities in Mercer County to spur economic growth through promoting the county as a place to visit.
“Whether it be arts, dining, ATV trails or scenic views, together we offer a destination,” she said.