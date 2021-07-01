West Virginia Working Families Party, SEIU 1199 WV/KY/OH, WV Citizen Action Group, and the WV New Jobs Coalition are hosting a statewide concert series called the WV Summer Jam: Democracy, Jobs, and Care-a-van Tour.
The goal is to generate support for For The People Act, THRIVE Act, and Jobs and Care in infrastructure policy.
In southern West Virginia, the tour is scheduled to make stops in New River Park in Beckley on July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and in City Park in Hinton on July 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Organizers are pitching “free food, live music, family fun” for the tour.
The effort ends with a day trip to Washington, D.C. on July 13 to talk with lawmakers directly.
– J. Damon Cain