At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, June 10, members of the Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder at 4926 Coal River Road, Tornado.
Responding units found the victim, 68-year-old Gary Linville of Tornado, deceased inside the residence. The accused, 65-year-old Andrew Butch Jones, also of Tornado, was apprehended in Kanawha County shortly thereafter and is charged with first degree murder.
Troop Five Crime Scene Units responded to the scene. This investigation is active and ongoing.