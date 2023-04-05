charleston, w.va. – Dr. Beth Toppins has been tabbed as interim medical director for DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), it was announced on Wednesday.
Toppins is assuming this role due to the retirement of Dr. Jonathan Newman on March 31.
Toppins has served as the medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2014, and as the regional director of West Virginia’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) region two since 2016. She earned her doctor of medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to expand upon my passion for working in emergency services and helping residents,” said Dr. Toppins. “I look forward to working with partners to continue to support and strengthen EMS systems across the state.”
