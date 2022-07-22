From speciality coffee to muffins, cookies and pastries of all varieties, Kennedy Brooks said her White Sulphur Springs bakery has it all.
Brooks, a native of White Sulphur Springs, opened Tootsie's Place in January 2021.
"White Sulphur Springs didn't have a bakery or a coffee shop so we do a little bit of everything," she said of her offerings.
Brooks said it wasn't just important to her to open a bakery that serves her hometown, but it was also important to recognize her grandmother with its unique name.
"I wanted to pay tribute to her in some way," she said, explaining her grandmother, also known by the nickname "Tootsie," was well-known for her baking skills. "I was inspired by her, so I knew that when I opened a bakery I would be following in her footsteps."
The quality of Brooks' bakes is backed by her formal education in bakery and pastry food service management. She said her training allows her the flexibility to create items limited only by imagination.
"I don't like to make normal vanilla bean cheesecake," she said explaining her unique offerings. "I like to do the fun things like a pretzel crust with strawberries on top so you get a bit of the salty and the sweet.
"I do really fun, different types of cheesecakes that you can't really go out and buy in a store."
In addition to her speciality cheesecakes, Brooks said she accepts orders for custom cakes for any event at an affordable price.
"A lot of people tell me that my prices are too low, but I grew up as the third daughter of a single mother who worked two jobs so I kind of wanted it to be affordable while offering high quality," she said.
Tootsies, located at 728 E. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit Tootsie's on Facebook.
For custom orders or more information, call 304-956-2113.
