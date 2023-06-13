The 37th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival, a fundraiser for Carnegie Hall, has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, once again promising to bring thousands of visitors to downtown Lewisburg and to return 70 percent of all food proceeds to vendors.
TOOT is a cultural institution of the Greenbrier Valley/New River region that brings arts education, performances and exhibits to all.
The festival offers a food tasting adventure, featuring the fare of southeastern West Virginia, including Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.
During the fest, downtown Lewisburg will be closed to traffic on Washington, Court, and Church streets. A map shows ticketing and tasting locations, the Art Block, entertainment, and exhibits.
Restaurants, businesses, and non-profit organizations are invited to be a vendor at TOOT 2023 by providing ready-to-consume food or drink in exchange for tickets sold by Carnegie Hall. Tickets cost $1 each. Vendors may charge one or more tickets per item. Within two weeks after the event, Carnegie Hall will return in cash 70 percent of the value of the tickets redeemed at the vendor's tasting location. The remaining 30 percent will remain with Carnegie Hall as a charitable donation to support its arts, arts education, and performances.
A non-refundable registration fee of $50 for businesses and $25 for non-profits is due with the application by Sept. 15 with the Tasting Location Application, available online at www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns.
Vendors are promoted on the official TOOT map during the four-hour, food-focused event.
TOOT 2023 is sponsored by Boxell Solutions.
To register or for more information please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns. Booth location preferences are fulfilled on a first come, first served basis. Carnegie Hall reserves the right to decline an application or to require alternate food selections.
