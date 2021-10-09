Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, recently announced a $5,000 grant for the Trap Hill Little League.
The funds will be used to upgraded ballfields with restrooms and a concession area.
Toney was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.
“This will be a wonderful facility for our children that will benefit the entire community,” Toney said. “The community worked hard to raise funds to complete this project, and I’m honored to have the privilege to request and secure this extra funding.
“Our children deserve all we can give them, and I will always pursue every opportunity I have to help our region.”
Toney, who serves as vice chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and was first elected to the Legislature in 2018, presented a check to members of the Raleigh County Commission during their September meeting.
“Sports activities like Little League really help young people develop important life skills,” said Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver. “On behalf of the Raleigh County Commission, we appreciate the generous contribution of $5,000 from the West Virginia Legislature to the Trap Hill Little League. Thank you.”