Tom Cochran will be honored at Chamber dinner

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will recognize longtime Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran with the Community Leadership Award on Thursday evening during the 101st Annual Dinner.
To his friends and colleagues, Cochran is “honest and sincere.” He has a vision for the future and a passion for building a southern West Virginia that will give young people a reason to stay.
“With all his heart, Tom cares about the future of our region,” said Raleigh Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini. “Through his work at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, he has achieved economic growth, which translates to benefits for current and expanding businesses, jobs for residents and sustainability of our quality of life.”
She added that Cochran serves on several boards and volunteers.
“Tom is an outstanding leader and is so deserving of the Chamber’s Community Leadership Award,” said Rotellini.
Frank Wood, retired publisher of The Register-Herald, grew up with Cochran. On Wednesday, Wood and his wife, JoAnn, were looking forward to seeing Cochran become the Chamber’s 32nd recipient of the prestigious award.
“His numerous community accomplishments speak volumes for why he is the most deserving person for this recognition,” Wood said. “He works tirelessly for improvements and updates at our airport and is always pursuing regional economic development that will benefit our area and offer new business opportunity for years to come.”
Cochran’s service in southern West Virginia has been diverse and visionary. He worked in the coal mining industry for 30 years before retiring and managing the airport for 29 years.
As airport manager, he envisioned and worked with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher to develop and fund a comprehensive economic strategy to bring aerospace industry to southern West Virginia, drawing together federal and state agencies and the education and economic development sectors.
“I have to say, as a matter of fact, I don’t want to mess up your interview,” said Cochran on Wednesday, “but I’m at the point now, I don’t call them ‘career changes.’
“I call them two different lives.”
A 1958 graduate of Shady Spring High School, Cochran went to college for a year in New Jersey before joining the U.S. Army and serving in a maintenance battalion.
He was discharged from the military in 1962 and later went to the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla., where he received a mechanical certification. For two years, Cochran worked for TWA Airlines until a nationwide lay-off brought him from Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., to his home in Raleigh County.
It made sense for Cochran to work in mining — the main industry in his hometown.
“I was a surface miner, connected with the surface mining aspect of the coal industry,” Cochran explained.
He worked for Pittston Coal Co. for 20 years as a maintenance superintendent over off-road heavy equipment and then, for the last 10 years, he was the coal preparation superintendent for coal processing.
In July 1997, Cochran retired from mining.
“The following day, on July 8, 1997, I went to work at the airport,” Cochran recalled. “I always had an interest in aviation, to be able to work in it.”
Cochran was a major force behind the development of the airport and the industrial park, from land development and improvements to marketing and development of adjacent properties.
Wood said he was once in Fairmont and happened to mention Cochran’s name to the manager of a state airport.
“Yeah, he’s the godfather of the airports in West Virginia,” the manager reportedly said of Cochran, referring to his knowledge and authority of the industry.
Cochran is pursuing a goal of economic diversification by partnering with higher education to offer training in aerospace technology. The strategy is to ensure stable jobs with a supporting wage and benefits to the local workforce. His vision has been his passion and through private and public partnerships, Cochran is giving the younger generation a career option to stay.
Cochran continues to manage the daily operations of the airport including all land leases, fuel sales and capital improvements.
In the last few years, Cochran has been focused on expanding the industrial parks located on airport property and seeking funding sources at federal, state and county levels for future growth and expansion opportunities for job creation.
Pinecrest Development Corporation President Bill Baker said that Cochran is honest and sincere in his dealings.
“I would take what he tells me to the bank,” Baker reported. “Tom has been quietly building our airport and its industrial park to the leading business and job producer asset we have.
“He is an individual that works quietly for our community and is under-appreciated,” Baker added. “Tom is overdue to be recognized for his contributions to southern West Virginia.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Cochran’s “character, dedication and ability is unsurpassed.”
“Tom Cochran is the type of person we all hope our children will consider the ideal role model,” Rappold noted.
Cochran said that he has a clear end goal for the progress he has brought to his home county and to the southern part of the state.
“The only thing I want to be able to do is to see that our young people have a choice,” said Cochran. “If they’re West Virginia people, and they go through grade school, their high school and maybe a little bit of college or even more, what are they going to do when they get out of there, if there’s no mining jobs, and there’s not a good choice of other jobs, they leave.
“Going away is not what we want. We’ll never be able to stabilize our population loss unless we give those choices, unless they have something.
“That’s the whole purpose of what we’re supposed to be doing, is making it better for who’s left here.”