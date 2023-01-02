Beckley, W.Va. — Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he feels a lot better about the situation with water distribution in his county after Monday’s briefing.
Nevertheless, Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price has postponed the restart of school until Thursday in the county.
“It looks like we may be starting to turn the corner on this,” Tolliver said during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “Hopefully in the next couple of days all of the lines will be pressured and hopefully just about everyone will have water.”
He said outages were down to about a thousand customers as of Monday morning. That number was 5,000 or more early last week.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/01/02/progress-reported-in-raleigh-county-water-issues/
