Tolliver said he is running for re-election

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver is running for re-election in the Republican primary in May, he announced.
"Absolutely," Tolliver said on Monday. "That's a fact. It's already done."
Tolliver was elected president of the commission earlier this month. He said Monday that he wanted to clear up rumors that he would not be running for re-election in the May 2022 primary.
"People have come to me and said,'Hey, I heard you're retiring, you're not running,'" Tolliver reported. "I don't know where that came from."
He added that some voters had reported that they heard on local radio that he was not running for the Division 1 seat.
"That's not true," he said, adding that he has not heard the report on the radio but had only been told about it by others.
Tolliver has led a number of water and sewer projects in the county since taking office in 2010. When he was first elected, less than 90 percent of Raleigh County residents had water service. Since he took office, the percentage has increased to nearly 98 percent.
He said on Monday that he wants to conclude a number of the county's 12 water and sewer projects before he retires from public service.
Tolliver is being challenged by Daniel Hall and Lucy Lester in the Republican primary, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office.
Hall is a former state lawmaker. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Democrat in District 22 in 2008 and 2010 and to the Senate as the District 9 representative in 2012.
He served as Senate majority whip and as chairman of both the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee and the Labor Committee.
He was instrumental in launching West Virginia's chapter for the National Assembly of Sportsmen's Caucuses.
He switched his affiliation to the Republican Party in November 2014, giving the GOP a narrow majority in the chamber. He served as majority whip in 2015 but announced that he would resign in order to be a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association (NRA) in early 2016.
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed the late Sue Cline of Wyoming County to finish the term Hall left vacant.
Lester is a resident of Coal City, according to the secretary of state's website.
There are no Democratic challengers to Tolliver's position.