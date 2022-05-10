Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver won his bid for reelection Tuesday night, fending off three challengers, according to unofficial Primary Election results from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office.
With all Raleigh County voting precincts reporting, Tolliver ended the night with 2,577 votes, according to unofficial results.
Falling in line behind him with 2,127 votes was Daniel Hall. Tolliver’s remaining opponents, Lucy Lester and Robert Mooney, received 1,088 and 793 votes respectively.
Tolliver, a Republican, has served as a commissioner since 2010.
Having started and finished the night leading in votes against his opponents, Tolliver said it felt good to know that the people of Raleigh County trusted him to represent them for another six years.
He said he was “tickled to death” to be reelected to his role as county commissioner.
“I want to thank the other commission candidates for running a clean race,” he said. “Not like some of the other candidates did.”
Tolliver said he plans to continue focusing on his efforts to get water and sewer to all the residents of Raleigh County.
•••
Also on the ballot in Raleigh County were candidates for Raleigh County clerk and Raleigh County circuit clerk.
For the circuit clerk race, only one Democrat and one Republican were on the ballot: Democrat incumbent Paul H. Flanagan and Republican Robert “Bob” McComas.
For the primary election, Flanagan received 2,754 votes and McComas received 4,761 votes.
The two will meet in the General Election in November.
Only one candidate is in the running for county clerk, former Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, a Republican.
Van Meter received 5,783 votes in Tuesday’s Primary Election, according to unofficial results.