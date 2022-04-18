Today is the final day for West Virginians to register to vote in the upcoming May 10 Primary Election.
According to a release from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, there are three ways that people can register to vote.
This first is by going online to GoVoteWV.com. Registrants much use a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number to complete the online registration process.
Residents can also mail a paper application to their county clerk. Those forms are available on GoVoteWV.com or by calling local county clerks' offices to have one provided.
The final option is to register in-person at the public offices of the county clerk, Secretary of State, Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities and military recruiting agencies.
Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than April 19. Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk's office.
Information on voting districts for the May 10 Primary Election can be determined using the address lookup tool on the new WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts. A link to the map tool is available at GoVoteWV.com.
For more information on the upcoming May 10 Primary Election, visit the WV Secretary of State's secure website at GoVoteWV.com.
• • •
Residents in Raleigh County will have a chance to hear from some of the candidates on their May 10 ballot at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the Candidates event scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday in the Tamarack Conference Center.
Candidate registration and a meet-and-greet breakfast will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Candidates for United States House of Representatives 1st District, WV State Senate 9th District, WV House of Delegate 41st, 43rd, 44th and 45 District, Raleigh County Circuit Clerk, Raleigh County Clerk, Raleigh County Commission and Raleigh County Board of Education are expected to be present.
During the event, candidates will be asked questions by a select panel.
The event will be broadcast beginning at 7 a.m. on WJLS News Network 560 AM, 95.7 AM and 104.1 AM as well as on South Communications WWNR Radio 620 AM and 101.1 FM.
To register to attend the event, which is free, go to brccc.com/event/meet-the-candidates-primary-election-2022.
Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said roughly 150 perspective voters have registered to attend.
Event sponsors include Beaver Coal Company, Access Health, Appalachian Power Company, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Water Company and Pendleton Community Bank.