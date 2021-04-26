A reckless driving complaint ended in a wreck Friday, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.
On Friday, April 13, Deputy Aaron Evans was dispatched to Tioga Park for a destruction of property/reckless driving complaint. Complainants stated that a white man driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado was driving through Tioga Park, private yards and fences, nearly striking several individuals.
According to a press release from the sheriff's department, Deputy Evans was heading southbound on Tioga Road toward the park when he spotted a Chevrolet Silverado with extensive front end damage matching the description of the reckless driver traveling toward him in the wrong lane. After nearly being struck by the vehicle, Evans began following the truck and initiated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it.
According to the press release, the driver, later identified as Ronald Lee Ayers, 52, of Tioga, sped up and continued to drive recklessly, nearly causing several accidents and eventually hitting a hillside and wrecking.
Ayers was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center for injuries. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is still investigating.