The traditional Lenten season Friday night fish dinners are continuing in the Greenbrier Valley for April 22 and 29, under the auspices of the Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus.
Served either drive up or walk in to go, the dinner of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw, hard roll, drink, dessert, sauces and utensils are available 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street (U.S. 60) in White Sulphur Springs.
Tables are available for those who wish to eat with friends, but no table service is available.
“We started two weeks into Lent due to the weather pattern of bad conditions on Fridays through December, January and February and hope to have good weather for the remaining two dinners,” noted Perk Berry, grand knight of Council 8689.
Despite the poor weather on three of the first four Fridays, the Council has had a good turnout for all four dinners and excellent volunteers from the Knights’ Auxiliary, and the congregations of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Ronceverte, St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs and Sacred Heart Church in Rainelle.
The volunteer culinary staff headed by Sue Moats from Pocahontas County, a chef at The Greenbrier, and Paul Cicorial, banquet chef at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, includes also Deacon and Knight Bill Strange and retired Chef Debra Fabray.
For further information, telephone the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley, 304-536-1813, or the Knights of Columbus, 304-645-1373.