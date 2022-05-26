As motorcyclists and motorists make travel plans for the Memorial Day weekend, the West Virginia Division of Highways is greeting travelers with safety reminders for all.
With an anticipated increase in holiday traffic, WVDOH is asking drivers to remain aware – from work zones to scenic routes.
The agency’s Transportation Traffic Engineering Division said AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said an estimated 610,000 vehicles are expected to use the West Virginia Turnpike between Thursday and Monday. That’s about 30 percent more vehicles than on a typical travel day.
In West Virginia, there were 38 motorcyclist fatalities in 2020, up from 28 in 2019.
That same year saw 267 total traffic fatalities on West Virginia roads, including 177 passengers.
West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has set a goal of zero deaths on West Virginia highways this season.
Drivers need to understand that a motorcycle rider has different safety challenges on the roadway because of the motorcycle’s size, visibility, and riding practices like downshifting and weaving to be able to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists’ behavior. Motorcycles are among the most vulnerable vehicles on the road, putting riders at greater risk of death and serious injury in a crash.
Due to a motorcycle’s smaller profile, it’s easy to misjudge their speed and distance from a vehicle. Intersections are especially dangerous for motorcycles. Watch for turning motorcycles before you turn.
Those driving cars and trucks also need to pay attention, keep off their phones, and obey traffic regulations, especially in work zones.