A pair of Greenbrier County students and one from Monroe County each won one of five $1,000 four-year scholarships awarded by the State Fair of West Virginia.
To be eligible, students have participated in the State Fair, excelled academically and demonstrated leadership and civic responsibilities.
"It's an honor to be able to recognize these individuals who not only represent our fair well, but the entire state of West Virginia," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. "We hope that they continue to excel wherever they may go."
2022 award recipients and the schools they are attending are:
Recipient of the Thirteenth Annual Gus R. Douglass Scholarship, Lauren Ballard of Waiteville in Monroe County, attending South Dakota State University
Delaney Lucey of Glen Easton in Marshall County, attending Oklahoma State University
Emma Kesterson of Crawley in Greenbrier County, attending West Virginia University
Mason Glascock of Fraziers Bottom of Putnam County, attending University of Kentucky
Willa Gibson of Renick in Greenbrier County, attending North Carolina State University
The scholarship is funded through the State Fair Endowment, which was created in 2006 to ensure the long-term support of three key areas: scholarships, youth educational enrichment programs, and agricultural competitive exhibit premiums.
Scholarships will be awarded during the 2022 State Fair.