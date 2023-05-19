Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appropriating $20.9 million for 16 West Virginia projects – three of which are in southern West Virginia.
The funding is intended to support improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure.
Madams Creek Waterline Extension Project in Summers County is receiving $1.1 million, the Greenbrier County Phase II Waterline Extension Project is getting $1 million as is the Davy Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project in Davy, McDowell County.
