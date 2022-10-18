Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $680,700 from
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program is investing $680,700 across 13 projects in West Virginia, including three in the southern reaches of the state.
The funding, m in general, will support upgrading local infrastructure, boosting small business development, strengthening agricultural production and providing additional resources for West Virginia communities.
The region awards were:
$74,000 – RiffRaff Arts Collective, Princeton. Funding will be used to develop a strategic organizational plan focused on the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Culture and History, as well as provide technical assistance.
$60,000 – Friends of Monroe, Union. Funding will be used to develop a comprehensive entrepreneurial support system to increase the success of early stage small businesses through technical assistance, training, coaching and business plan creation.
$50,000 – Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, Maxwelton. Funding will be used to accelerate rural biobased economic development, which will create new jobs with local forestry, transportation and sawmill companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.