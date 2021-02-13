Three people died late Friday night in an automobile collision on U.S. 19 in Fayette County, according to WOAY-TV in Oak Hill.
The station reported that the Oak Hill Police Department responded to a wreck in the north-bound lanes of the highway between the Oyler Avenue and Summerlee Road exits.
The driver of a vehicle believed to be traveling south in the north-bound lanes was killed, the station reported. The driver and a passenger in another vehicle also died in the crash.
The driver of a third vehicle was treated and released, WOAY reported.
The OHPD is continuing to investigate the crash.