Three people were pronounced dead on Thursday, July 28, in Summersville as a result of an active shooter situation.
According to the Summersville Police Department, the shooter claimed two lives, before he himself was shot to death by Summersville police officers.
According to the police department, the two officers responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at 6:38 p.m. at Jo's Nail and Spa at the Merchants Walk shopping center. The officers arrived at the scene to see the shooter in the building with a semi-automatic weapon.
The officers discharged their weapons, and then the shooter was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Inside the nail salon, the two officers found two victims of the shooter, one male, one female, both shot to death.
The names of the deceased and potential motives have not been released to the public. According to Summersville Police Chief Jay Nowak, the shooter and his victims were all employees at Jo’s Nail and Spa.
State police are in charge of the investigation.
