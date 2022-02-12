Three killed in I-81 crash near Wytheville

Three people have died in a crash on Interstate 81 near Wytheville, Va.
Virginia State Police report that the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 64 mile marker. Traffic ahead had slowed when a passenger van collided with a tractor-trailer. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.
Seven individuals were in the van.
Of those seven, there are three confirmed fatalities, VSP said.
The remaining four have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m.
