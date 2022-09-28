The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has appropriated $697,260 for 17 West Virginia housing authorities, including the City of Beckley, Raleigh County and the City of Bluefield, to help provide quality housing for West Virginians.
The Housing Authority of Raleigh County is scheduled to receive $50,929, the City of Beckley will be getting $26,682 and the Housing Authority of Bluefield will be receiving $28,289, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
