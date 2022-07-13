Three Fayette County students have received their degrees from Glenville State University as part of the university’s May 2022 Commencement.
Ean R. Crane of Meadow Bridge earned an Associate in Arts degree in general studies as part of GSU’s Milestone Initiative.
Ashley M. Fridley of Fayetteville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance with a concentration in exercise science.
Jenna D. Williams of Oak Hill earned an Associate in Arts degree in general studies as part of GSU’s Milestone Initiative.
The Milestone Initiative signifies the academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State University is a public liberal arts institution located in Glenville, West Virginia.