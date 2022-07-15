Three-day outdoor camp to study arts and sciences

In collaboration with Carnegie Hall, and with support from the Snowshoe Foundation, the Yew Mountain Center is offering a three-day outdoor program designed to motivate and instill a love for learning in children.
Through the arts and sciences, children ages 7-12 will explore the many different facets of the natural world in educational classes, outdoor games, storytelling, pottery, crafts, nature hikes, and more.
Carnegie Kids in the Woods will take place Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yew Mountain Center in Hillsboro.
Activities and workshops include Appalachian Medicinals with Jan Darrah, Hand Building Clay demonstration and workshop with Sean O’Connell, Follow the Drinking Gourd with Mary Dailey, African/cubism-inspired mask with Margaret Baker, and mushroom identification, arts, and crafts with the Yew Mountain Center staff.
Registration is $20 per session (morning or afternoon) and $40 for the day. Students who attend both sessions all three days pay $90.
Contact info.yewmountain@gmail.com for scholarship information.
Siblings receive a 50 percent discount.
The Yew Mountain Center provides programs that explore Appalachian ecology, culture and arts while promoting community and personal wellness.
For more information, please visit www.yewmountain.org or www.carnegiehallwv.org.
These programs are offered in partnership with Carnegie Hall Inc.
