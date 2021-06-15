Master potter Jeff Diehl and his wife, Donna, are preparing for a three-day show at Lockbridge Pottery Thursday through Saturday. Mudslinger Diehl recently took time from his wheel to answer a few questions:
Q: I see that you are having your first show of the year this week at Lockbridge Pottery on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10-4 each day. What are the highlights for this show?
A: This has been a very productive winter and spring. We have had very successful firings in our reduction, crystal and salt kilns and a broad selection of functional and decorative pots will be displayed. We’ll have a selection of trays from all three kilns. The trays can be hung on the wall and taken down and filled with your favorite foods. We will also have mugs, bowls, pitchers, teapots, unomies and lots of other fun pots.
Q: Have you experimented with any new techniques this spring?
A: I have renewed a kiln based on a very old tradition. In the 1500s the north German potters were firing with drift wood from the sea which contained salt. The vaporized salt from the burning wood in the firing created a thin coating of glaze on the pots. Since I don’t have any salt infused drift wood, I reproduce a similar effect by putting salt into the kiln during the firing. I rebuilt the salt kiln and burners with the help of lots of friends and fired it in preparation for this show. The burners were very experimental and they preformed fantastically. The pots came out with great depth of color.
Q: You usually have a show special. What are you featuring at this show?
A: One of our sons recently requested a pasta bowl with a very specific design. I made him one and also included that design with a recent dinnerware order. We are calling the bowl a “Full Meal Diehl” pasta bowl. It will hold a super sized serving of pasta or salad. The bowl can also be used for serving for those with a less hearty appetite.
Q: Are your pots available at any other times beside this show?
A: We have a gallery here at Lockbridge that is always filled with pottery. If you cannot make it during these show hours, call for an appointment anytime.
Q: What brings you greatest joy as a potter?
A: When customers come to me and say they “need” a certain pot, that is music to my ears. I am so grateful for the support over the four decades. Being able to make pots that people enjoy and use gives me great joy.
The pottery show will be at the studio in Lockbridge between Beckley and Lewisburg just off interstate 64 at Exit 143. For more information see www.lockbridgepottery.com or call the Diehls at 304-484-7150.