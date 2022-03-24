Three Coalfields Expressway projects scheduled for construction

Construction will get underway on three Coalfields Expressway projects this year.
A five-mile segment from Welch to W.Va. 16, another five-mile stretch from Mullens to Twin Falls Resort State Park, as well as a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville are included in the state's 2022 road projects.
Environmental impact studies on the projects are now underway or have been completed, according to Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming.
Right-of-way is currently being obtained for the Welch to W.Va. 16 segment as well as the Mullens to Twin Falls Resort State Park stretch, according to officials.
“They're going to be digging a lot of dirt this year,” Stover said, “and more in 2023.”
Next year, the environmental impact study will be completed on the seven-mile link from W.Va. 16 to Pineville, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.
“It will be approximately 20 miles from Mullens to Welch when completed,” Stover said.
There are additional projects that take the new four-lane beyond Welch toward the Virginia border, but there are no scheduled starting dates as yet.
Extending the four-lane from Mullens toward Welch will improve Wyoming County's economy, Stover said.
The Coalfields Expressway opened in Mullens on Oct. 1, 2020 – 31 years after the project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
In 2001, a 1.5 mile section of unpaved, graded four-lane was constructed near the federal prison in McDowell County, near Welch, but currently remains unusable.
In 2009, a 6.9-mile section, from Sophia to Slab Fork in Raleigh County, opened to the public.
It took nearly a dozen more years for the new four-lane to reach Wyoming County.
Opening the Coalfields Expressway from Raleigh County into Mullens was predicted to bring an economic boom to the area, according to both state and county officials.
Since the new four-lane opened in 2020, the Coalfields Expressway has performed as expected in Mullens.
New restaurants and vacation rentals have opened since the new four-lane was extended into the small town.
There is a variety of outdoor activities that center around Mullens, including the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System – a multi-county off-road recreational vehicle trail system; Guyandotte Water Trail – extending 160 miles to the Ohio River; Great Eastern Trail – a national hiking trail extending 1,800 miles from Alabama to New York, and the Coal Heritage Trail – a 190-mile driving trail offering a first-hand look at coal mining's contribution to America's industrialization, including coal miners' homes, company stores and offices, railroad yards, among other remnants.
“Bringing the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens into Pineville, then to Welch – across both Wyoming and McDowell counties – is critical to the southern West Virginia economy,” Stover said.
“Neither county previously had a four-lane and look what it's already done for Mullens.
“When the Coalfields is completed, it will substantially increase tourism traffic in southern West Virginia and it will bring more money into the economy,” Stover said.
Designated as U.S. Rt. 121, the Coalfields Expressway will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed, and another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.