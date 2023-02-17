Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating more than $17.6 million for 30 housing authorities across the state, including four regionally, to help ensure quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.
The funding will specifically support upgrading and modernizing public housing projects and assisting families transitioning from renting to homeownership.
The regional funding recipients are:
$677,898 to Housing Authority of the City of Beckley
$484,533 to Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield
$419,561 to Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope
$154,426 to Housing Authority of Raleigh County
