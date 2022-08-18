Thousands raised for high school wetlands project

Two Woodrow Wilson High School students have surpassed their funding goal for the first phase of a planned wetlands improvement project at their school.
On Thursday, incoming sophomores Ram Asaithambi and Thomas Spencer were presented a check for $4,000 from the Beckley Area Foundation, bringing their funding total to $43,000.
“This just started with a simple small project, and it's really taken off,” said Spencer.
The first phase of this project is expected to include an outdoor classroom and walkway in the wetlands area at the front of the school.
Dena Cushman, executive director of the foundation, said the funds being given to the students are from donors who have contributed to the foundation's unrestricted fund. For these funds, Cushman explains that the donors have left it up to the foundation to decide how they are used.
“It's just so nice to see our area youth step forward and do a community project at such a big level,” she said.
Doug Ramsden, the board president for BAF, said he has no doubt that their donors would be pleased to see their dollars going to such a worthwhile project.
Asaithambi said he is grateful for all the community organizations that have stepped in to support the project.
“It provides us more gratitude and hope that we can do a lot more greater things in the future,” he said.
Donations for this project are being accepted at Woodrow Wilson High School. Donations can be sent to 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the memo “The WWHS Wetland Project.”
