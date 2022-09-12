A state audit found that millions of dollars are being allocated for vacant positions, many of which have been vacant for several years with no evidence that agencies are trying to fill them.
The legislative Post Audits Committee heard a report about the vacancies on Sunday afternoon during interim meetings.
As of December 2021, there were 4,857 budgeted vacant positions, amounting to 12 percent of all budgeted positions, reported analysts with the legislative Performance Evaluation and Research Division. That amounted to $226,914,584.
Nearly 500 vacancies have been continuously unfilled for at least four years for a budgeted amount of $22.8 million in annual salaries and benefits.
The Division of Health and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have the most vacant positions, with more than 800 each. The Division of Human Services had almost 600 vacancies, and the Division of Highways had more than 300.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/11/report-thousands-of-state-jobs-go-unfilled-amounting-to-millions-of-dollars/
