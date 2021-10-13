Thompson sworn in as U.S. attorney

William S. Thompson of Boone County took the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10, and the United States Senate confirmed him on Oct. 5.
As United States attorney, Thompson is the top-ranking law enforcement official in the Southern District of West Virginia. Thompson will oversee a staff of 34 attorneys and 41 non-attorney personnel in offices in Charleston, Huntington and Beckley.
Prior to taking office as United States attorney, Thompson was a circuit court judge in West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit. He was appointed to that position in 2007 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. Thompson presided over several treatment courts, including the first family treatment court in West Virginia.
Thompson was born in Charleston and raised in Boone County. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.
Thompson and his wife, Keri, are the parents of four children.