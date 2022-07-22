The annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair is taking place once again at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
The two-day-long event, which runs through today, Saturday, offers a wide variety of cars and vendors, and a live concert by American country western singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins.
Serving previously as the Friends of Coal Auto Fair, this is the 17th installation of the event, with each year presenting more cars and more visitors.
Despite the 81-degree heat, the event saw the biggest Friday they have had to date with the fair set to exceed last year’s 512 vehicles and 8,000 attendees today, according to Hope Duncan, director of relations at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
“We have it all here,” Duncan said. “We have make, model, and decades of cars and we have a lot of great food, and it really is all made possible by the community.”
The funding for the fair is made possible by donations and sponsorships, with this year’s fair having more sponsors than any to date. The proceeds go toward the two charities which headline the event, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.
Brian’s Safehouse is a Prosperity-based nonprofit drug rehabilitation program founded in 2008, and this will be the second year that the fair has partnered with Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
The Friends of Charity Auto Fair serves as a collaborative effort between the community and the two charities, and has become the largest fundraiser for both.
“It’s a wonderful fit,” stated Leslie Pease, communicationsdirector at Brian’s Safehouse. “Hospice cares for families at their deepest time of need, and Brian’s Safehouse also cares for those in need who are in a dark place and struggling.”
“It just helps us to be able to serve our patients and our residents,” Duncan said. “It helps us get to more of them in better ways and to really just help us keep doing what we’re doing."
