Thirteenth annual Hidden History Weekend is here

GLEN JEAN — Discover Appalachian heritage, the rich sites and stories of Southern West Virginia’s history at the 13th annual Hidden History Weekend, Sept. 24-26.
Explore stories of people and places – sometimes hidden in plain sight – at free programs at historic sites in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock and Pipestem Resort. Explore heritage at your own pace throughout the National Coal Heritage Area on auto tours and self-guided walking tours. Enjoy online videos that celebrate the history of this region. There will also be a 2021 Hidden History Photo Challenge, a way to share your interest in history through a camera lens on social media.
This year there will only be a handful of guided historic site tours due to Covid-19. Most programs do require advanced reservations and the number of participants will be limited. All program participants must wear a face mask and practice safe social distancing. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water for all guided hikes.
See the event schedule at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-weekend.htm. Find program descriptions, dates, times, meeting locations and learn how to sign up for programs on this website. Recheck the website close to the event dates for any last-minute program updates.
Learn more about these heritage sites at www.nps.gov/neri, www.coalheritage.org, www.wvstateparks.com, and www.activeswv.org. Find event updates on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps.