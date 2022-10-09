lewisburg – Olivia Giambra, a student in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Class of 2024, has been elected to the school’s Board of Governors.
The WVSOM Board of Governors oversees the financial, business and educational policies under which the state’s largest medical school operates. It consists of nine members appointed by the governor of West Virginia and three elected representatives, one each from the school’s faculty, staff and student body.
Giambra, originally from Scranton, Pa., received a Bachelor of Science degree in nutritional physiology and biochemistry from Penn State University in 2019. While earning her degree, she competed for four years as a Division 1 athlete on the university’s track and field team.
Prior to joining the WVSOM Board of Governors, she served as historian for the Student Government Association and as a representative on the school’s curriculum committee, where she worked with faculty to provide student input on curricular matters and ensured that Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation standards were met.
Giambra said she has long had an interest in the academic side of medicine and hopes to serve as a bridge between the student body and administration during her Board of Governors term.
Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain with multiple locations throughout southern West Virginia, is running a donation matching challenge of $60,000 to further its support of the Special Olympics.
Throughout October, customers can donate to Special Olympics to ensure people with intellectual disabilities have opportunities to discover new strengths and abilities.
Customers at all of Sheetz’s 660+ locations will be able to support the Special Olympics through donation boxes near the register or by adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale through October 31. Sheetz will match customer donations up to $60,000.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appropriated $8.1 million for fire departments across West Virginia, including $200,380 for White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services in Greenbrier County, $159,753 for Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department in Nicholas County, $148,909 for the Nicholas County Commission, $145,146 for Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department in Nicholas County and $35,497 for the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department in Summers County.
Compiled by The Register-Herald.
To submit items for Briefcase and the Saturday Business pages, email rhnews@register-herald.com.
