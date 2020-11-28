At 5 a.m. on Black Friday, folks were lined up for shopping outside the JC Penney store at Crossroads Mall.
Due to Covid restrictions, only 122 shoppers were allowed inside the store at once. As a result, manager Leslie Thompson said, the number of in-person shoppers was lower than in most years.
"We've definitely not been as busy as normal," Thompson said of the Black Friday crowd. "But there were several times throughout the day we were at capacity and people had to wait to come into the store.
"Traffic has been steady since this morning," she added.
But the news was not all dour for JC Penney's 2020 Black Friday sales.
Online orders were at least tripled on Friday, when compared to what they had been on Black Friday 2019, said Thompson. The curbside pick-up orders also kept JC Penney workers busy throughout the day.
"We have tons of (online) orders," reported Thompson. "We actually came in at 1 p.m. and started doing orders.
"Oeline has, probably, I'd say, oh, tripled if not more, than what we had last year."
Thompson said another factor for 2020 that makes comparing the Black Friday sales a little more difficult is the extended "Black Friday." This year, to offset store capacity guidelines, JC Penney began offering Black Friday prices on Monday.
"We're not doing as much as we did last year," Thompson said Friday afternoon. "But if you took into consideration all the orders we've had, it's, probably, pretty daggone close."
Hot item sellers this year have been jewelry and small electrical items.
Sephora, situated inside the store, was very busy, Thompson added.
The National Retail Federation had projected 2020 holiday season spending would increase between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion, a jump of 3.6 to 5.2 percent over 2019, with online sales expected to outpace in-person shopping. The federation projected an increase of 20 to 30 percent, about $202.5 billion to $218.4 billion, an increase from $168.7 billion last year.
Online shoppers cleared some brick-and-mortar shops for those who were determined to brave the crowds for Black Friday.
Janet Mize said she went to Gamestop at 5 a.m. to wait for the 7 a.m. opening.
"The line was already really long, so we didn't wait," she said, adding that Walmart did not have a long line and that Rural King at Crossroads Mall did not have a wait time.
"I could've done most online, but it is a tradition with my daughter, and I am not quite ready to give that up," said Mize. "We had our masks on and kept our distance, but we did see a few without them (masks)."
Lisa Harrah of Oak Hill also shopped in person. She noted that the thinner crowds had advantages for shoppers.
"(I) went to Dunham's, Kohl's, Walmart, Ollie's, JC Penney, Rural King, Gabe's," she said. "Hardly anyone in line; people was nice and friendly. Hate to say it, but it was a nice time this morning. No shoving, yelling or getting hit by a buggy."
Linda Rosas of Daniels avoided crowds.
"I escaped crowds and possible spread of the virus by shopping online," said Rosas.
Photographer Amanda Walker of AW Photography said she also shopped online, while Jillian Lynch of Oak Hill bought just one thing from the Walmart pick-up service.
Across town at Cranberry Creek Shopping Center, shoppers were lined outside Kohl's and nearby Ulta at 11 a.m. Nearby Starbucks at Galleria Plaza was busy around noon, along with QDOBA, Chick-Fil-A and other eateries.
Amanda Moses-Sharp, an Oak Hill resident and former Miss Oak Leaf pageant title holder, said the wait to get inside local businesses was "no wait time" to five to 10 minutes.
"I went to Walmart, Kohl's and JC Penney this morning," she said. "Easy process. It wasn't crowded, and the lines were not bad."
In Fayette County, shopper and former Mrs. West Virginia Kristi Atha-Rader decided to support local businesses.
"I went to Out of the Ashes and The Station in Fayetteville," she said, referring to local shops. "They are both lovely little locally owned shops that have just opened.
"No wait at all, and supporting friends made it even better," she added.
The Station, on Court Street, serves craft food and beverages, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.
Out of the Ashes co-owners Melissa Harrah and Jessica Moneypenny opened their Fayetteville boutique over the summer, when many small businesses feared shuttering due to Covid.
"The idea just came out of Covid," said Harrah. "It's really an 'out of the ashes' story.
"That's where our name comes from, is just making beautiful things out of things that wouldn't, normally, be seen as beautiful, and so that's how we took Covid.
"We really just felt called that this is part of a bigger plan," said Harrah. "We really just took that leap of faith and trusted in God, and He has really shown us the reward for that."
The boutique sells a mix of clothing, home decor and accessories. On Black Friday, the store was busy all day, Harrah said.
"We've been aware of keeping people safe and managing the number of folks in the shop, but it really has been steady all day," she said Friday afternoon. "It's just been a joy to see people out shopping and enjoying the holiday season, gift shopping.
"We've had a lot of that today."
A big seller was the custom-designed pillows that feature the town of Fayetteville, she said.
"Those have just flown out of the doors today," Harrah said. "I think people really appreciate work that is done by local artists, since we really value that, and our custom pillows that feature our hometown.
"We can't keep them in stock."