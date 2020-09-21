"These Last Five Years" supports TWV, brings theater back to Beckley

Theatre West Virginia is putting on a love story, and it's a love story on so many levels.
"The Last Five Years" is a two-person romantic comedy that will appeal to anyone who has ever been in love and to theater-goers who want to support TWV during quarantine. The TWV version is directed by Meaghan Macey and stars Mandie Patsy and Brooks Cline.
It debuts at The Raleigh Playhouse on Neville Street on Sept. 24 and will continue over the weekend, TWV General Manager Scott Hill said Friday.
Hill hopes the play will keep theater lovers afloat during the pandemic, which has, essentially, closed down theater. He also hopes it will bring in revenue for the local nonprofit theater production company which produces "Hatfields and McCoys" and "Paradise Park" in the summers at the Grandview Amphitheater and has more recently launched a relationship with the City of Beckley in performances at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park and the Raleigh Playhouse.
"We are doing two ways to support the theater," Hill said. "One is showing up the day of the play.
"The second way is the cut-outs."
Hill said that the theater seats 188, but only 50 seats will be available each performance so that social distancing will be observed. Patrons must wear masks, and each group will be seated at least six feet apart.
To make up for the space and empty seats, patrons may send a picture of someone — local or not — so that a cut-out with the person's face may be placed in the audience.
Local faces are $25, while famous faces are $50.
The higher price is to keep politics and religion out of the theater — although it has not worked, said Hill. So far, "audience members" include Buddha, President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump.
The cut-outs stay for all five shows.
"So, if it's your dog or your neighbor or your mother-in-law or your kids, it's $25 per cutout," he said. "All that money goes to support our effort to stay alive, as a theater.
"This pandemic kills people, but it's also going to kill businesses.
"You've got to support who you want to be there after this pandemic is gone," Hill said. "We're giving folks two ways."
Macey said the musical romantic comedy requires only two actors who are socially distant except for one scene. Written by Tony award-winning playwright and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, the play premiered in 2001 in Chicago.
It is iconic among those who work in theater, and the quarantine has given Macey, Patsy and Cline a prime opportunity to bring it to the Beckley stage.
"'The Last Five Years' is one of those shows that, in theater circles, it's been floating around," she explained. "Everybody just kind of professionally worships it.
"It's a challenge because it's, essentially, a two-person show," she added. "There's only one moment when the actors are in a scene together, so in a way, it's kind of a theater dream to be able to do this show, because of how unique the playwriting is for it."
Macey had the idea of producing "The Last Five Years" when her roommate was playing the soundtrack one day during the quarantine.
He asked Macey, "How cool would it be if you got to put this on?"
Macey saw quarantine as the perfect time to produce the sought-after play, and Hill came onboard.
"There's only two people — a minimal cast, a minimal crew," she noted. "How could we not do something like that?
"The show is amazing," she promised. "The show is something that anybody and everybody can relate to, if you've ever been in a relationship — especially if you've ever been in a long-term relationship."
In the show, struggling actress Cathy Hiatt (Patsy) and successful writer Jamie Wellerstein (Cline) reminisce on their failed marriages, each from their own perspective.
The play opens with Jamie at the beginning of his first date with Cathy. In the play opening, Cathy is reading a letter from Jamie that announces the couple's impending divorce.
Each character "travels" their relationship timeline in a different direction and intersect onstage just once.
Macey said Patsy and Cline each bring strong talent and a sense of professionalism to the production.
"These actors are the ones who already had a sense of life in the characters," Macey said of their auditions for the role, which required quick memorization of lines and production.
Cline is a longtime TWV actor and alumnus. A graduate of New York University in Manhattan, he has acted in "Paradise Park" and has traveled the eastern United States as a professional actor, said Macey.
Hill said local audiences have a strong appreciation for Cline, who grew up in Beckley.
Patsy, a newlywed who will be billed for the first time under her new surname, is a teacher at Pittsburgh Musical Theatre in Pennsylvania. She most recently completed the My Fair Lady International Tour in China and the Mel Brooks Broadway Producer National Tour in the United States.
"If it weren't for Covid, she would be out on tour," Macey said. "But somehow, we lucked into getting her to audition for what she considers one of her dream shows."
As director, Macey said, she is thrilled to bring theater to Beckley during the pandemic, at a time when many shows have been closed.
Tickets are $20 each. The Chocolate Moose on Harper Road is selling tickets, or tickets may be purchased online at twv.org.
Show times start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24; Friday, Sept. 25; Saturday, Sept. 26; and Sunday, Sept. 27.
A Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m.