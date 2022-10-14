Theatre West Virginia will be hosting a parents meeting of students in the troupe’s acting academy on Monday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Pawpaw Tree Building at 715 N. Kanawha St.
The academy classes will focus on movement, acting and vocals and will be conducted on Tuesdays, from Oct. 18 to Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The acting company has also scheduled auditions for "A Christmas Carol" for Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26-27, from 5 to 8 p.m. – each night at the Pawpaw building.
Public performances of the show are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. with a matinee scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Scott Hill at 304-992-9085.
