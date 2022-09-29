FAYETTEVILLE — With Year 30 on the horizon, the Historic Fayette Theater is making plans to strengthen its community outreach while still providing enjoyable productions for the public.
The theater will stage its fall production of "The Butler Did It!" beginning Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at 115 S. Court St.
The "whodunnit murder mystery full of side-splitting humor the whole family will love" is set in Britain in 1933. It is written by Todd Wallinger and will be directed by Dwight Neil, a member of the theater board of directors. The play will be produced in special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, of Englewood, Colo.
Performance dates will be Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 16. For tickets, call the box office at 304-574-4655, buy in person at the box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., or purchase online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66817. For further information, visit the theater's website at its new domain name, www.fayettetheater.com.
The play will run about two hours in two acts, with a 10-minute intermission.
"This is (the drawing room of) a British manor house called Bournsley Manor," said Neil, who will direct for the first time and will be in the nine-member cast portraying Col. Nigel Covington, the head of the household who is a retired British Army colonel. "It is absolutely hysterical. It is without a doubt the funniest play that I have ever seen."
There is a death in the house, and "all indications point to someone in the house did it," said Neil. "In that span of two hours, it's up to the people in the house to figure out who committed the murder. It comes to that because there's a serious storm and the bridge is washed out between the estate and town, and the police can't get there.
"It's a real laugh-a-minute kind of show," Neil said.
"The unique thing about this show is that we're all speaking in a British accent, and we have spent hours in dialect coaching to learn to speak like the British speak," Neil said. "It's been a lot of fun, but it's hard."
Cast member Gary Reynolds, the butler, has "helped out tremendously" with the dialect.
Neil's father, Bob, a local theater veteran, will serve as assistant director and run lights and sound. Dwight's wife, Tara, will step into a role originally targeted for HFT veteran Vicki Cook, who had to withdraw due to injury. His daughter, Katelyn, is also one of the cast members.
"Butler" is not the original show planned for the fall. "The 39 Steps," to be directed by Josh Whisman, was put on hold until possibly next year due to health reasons.
The Christmas play will be the child-heavy "Just in the Nick of Time," directed by Tim Runyon.
• • •
The theater is in a period of transition as it still grapples with what is hopefully the back side of the Covid pandemic.
"We've had somewhat of a turnover on the board," Neil said. "We've got pretty much an entirely new board."
Longtime HFT stalwarts Gene Worthington and Karen Vuranch retired after Worthington directed "Misery" in July at the theater.
"This past summer, Gene did 'Misery,'" Neil said. "That was his last show. We presented him with a certificate of recognition. He was one of the key figures in getting this thing started in 1993."
Worthington also received a citation from Gov. Jim Justice "for all that he has done."
"We're kind of taking this as an opportunity to (update the theater's direction)," Neil said. "We wrote a new mission statement for the theater. It really challenges us to be a more active and more contributing member of the community. So, our goal is to have the theater start holding events on a more regular basis.
"We've already started doing things," such as partnering in late August with Good News Fayette County and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for a community movie night that featured a documentary titled "MISSION: JOY," which focused on the friendship of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. "That was a big hit," Neil said.
The HFT board wants to continue making the theater available for organizations in "an attempt to have a positive and encouraging impact on the community," he noted. "We're really excited about what's going on and what we've got planned."
During a five-year planning meeting last week, the board talked over some of those plans.
"We've been able to get some grants," Neil said, noting they are in search of more grant funding. "We had a structural engineer come in and look at the theater and see if the integrity of the building itself would allow us to make some renovations in here."
That would include moving an overhead proscenium forward and creating a bigger stage area, removing an outdated gas heating element, HVAC replacement for a non-functioning system, and other upgrades. "The building has a good structure," said Neil. The building opened in the 1930s as a movie theater.
All told, renovations should cost in the $100,000 range, Neil said.
The board has owned the building for about a decade. "We got permission from the historical association in town to renovate and kind of try to restore the front of the building to what it once looked like. ... and give it a more modern feel. We want to make it the best we can make it."
To help keep operations going, as well as assist with renovations, grant funding will be critical. And contributions/sponsorship are always welcome from businesses or individuals "that are interested in supporting the mission of the theater, which is to have access to the arts."
Among the other activities planned in coming months is a summer drama camp for children.
"Next year is the 30th anniversary of the theater group itself and the 80th anniversary of the building, so next year's going to be a big year for us," Neil said.
The final "Butler" showing on Sunday, Oct. 16, will feature a "pay what you can" donation day for admission. "We know that everybody is feeling the pressure of the rise of the cost of living these days," he said. "As a board, we understand that a lot of people are just trying to make ends meet, and we don't want the price of tickets to be a reason that people can't come and enjoy things we're doing here at the Historic Fayette Theater."
All of the proceeds on the last day will go to the New River Humane Society to help with its budget.
"And we'll also be accepting donations for the humane society throughout the run of the show of dog food, cat food, cat litter, stuff like that" if patrons want to bring them. That can also serve as the price of admission at the final matinee.
The plan is to pick a local charity to assist during each production. "Being able to help out even in a small way is a blessing," Neil said.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
