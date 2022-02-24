Theater-goers at "Fiddler on the Roof" have chance for free TWV tickets

Woodrow Wilson High School theater-goers will get twice the show when they attend “Fiddler on the Roof,” which opens tonight, Friday, at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium.
The first 1,000 guests to purchase tickets to the high school production will get a free ticket to a 2022 performance of Theatre West Virginia’s “Hatfields and McCoys” or “Rocket Boys: The Musical,” TWV General Manager Scott Hill announced Wednesday.
“They do a great job at Woodrow, and we want to try to help them as much as we can,” said Hill. “We can’t write checks, but we can do things like this.”
Directed by Jenni Stack, student performers will present the classic musical, which is set in Imperial Russia in the early 1900s. “Fiddler on the Roof” centers on the life of Teyve, a milk man in the village of Anatevka. Teyve strives to maintain his Jewish faith and his cultural traditions as the outside culture seeks to smother them.
Based on the stories of Yiddish author and playwright Sholem Aleichem, the show’s music is written by Jerry Brock, with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein.
Hill’s math is simple: He said that if a guest buys one ticket to “Fiddler on the Roof,” the guest gets a free TWV ticket. Two ticket purchases to the high school musical garners two TWV tickets, and 100 ticket purchases to “Fiddler on the Roof” will earn 100 TWV tickets.
Hatfields and McCoys runs June 16 through July 2, and Rocket Boys will be performed July 8-July 23, at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview.
Hill said “Fiddler on the Roof” is sure to delight audiences.
“They’ve got a few voices over there that would just knock your socks off,” he said. “We want to support them.
“We want the theater to be strong at the high school,” Hill added. “We also plan to help other schools.
“Woodrow Wilson is a strong program, but there’s several other strong programs at high schools throughout the area.”
Stack thanked TWV for the support.
"We are grateful for the relationship Woodrow’s theater department has with TWV,” she said. "It is an exciting opportunity for our guests to be the recipients of Scott Hill’s generosity and support.
"It is great evening when you get to see theater under the stars, especially at Grandview,” she added. "So now, when you come to see Fiddler on the Rood, you get two for one.
"We appreciate Theatre West Virginia.”