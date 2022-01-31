The train derailment reported in Monday morning

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Local firefighters as well Norfolk Southern Railroad personnel and members of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality were on scene Monday after a morning train derailment near Bluefield, Va.
The Bluefield, Va. Fire Department was alerted about 2:15 a.m. Monday after train cars derailed near the town’s wastewater treatment plant off Route 102.
“A small number of those derailed cars were categorized as hazmat (majority of which were actually empty) but none of them spilled anything,” Connor Spielmaker, media relations manager for Norfolk Southern Railroad, said Monday afternoon. “Our hazmat crews are on-site simply as a matter of procedure. Otherwise, crews are currently on-site re-railing the train to get it moving again.
Train cars could be seen turned over on their sides along an embankment leading to a stream running alongside the wastewater treatment plant. Firefighters had placed hazmat booms in the water, said Chief Danny Evans of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department. The booms are used to stop spillages from going further down waterways.
“We put several booms in the creek just in case one of these tanks would rupture, just as a precaution,” Evans said at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Representatives of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) were at the scene as well.
“There are some hazardous materials, but at this time, everything is stable, said Beth Lohman with DEQ stated.
A message to the state DEQ about the train’s cargo was not returned Monday.