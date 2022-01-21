Appalachian Tonewood co-owners Luke Bair and Travis Holley process red spruce guitar tops for Gibson Guitars in their shop in Lewisburg.
The wood is cut to a precise thickness to make a book match set so each side matches each other.
The company also selects wood for mandolins, violins and other guitar makers throughout the country. The wood is hand selected, dried, cut and shaped before being shipped to be made into instruments.
The company salvages the West Virginia red spruce logs off timbered lots in Greenbrier, Nicholas and Randolph counties.
“We find the trees and harvest them and get them to this point,” Bair said. “So basically what they get is a book match set of spruce, which means each side matches each other. We’re salvaging them from the pulp mill to make them into music.”