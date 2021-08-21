When it comes to writing music, Beckley native Cris Gunther said it sometimes takes a while before the meaning behind the words becomes clear even to him.
This was the case for his new single, “Compass Love,” a song he released in early August but wrote in 2018.
“I don’t always understand what the songs are about immediately,” he said. “When I’m writing, I channel a certain energy or inspiration and I don’t always know where that comes from. But then, I go back to it and it takes on a different meaning.”
Gunther wrote “Compass Love” while participating in the first ever Randy Jackson, Babyface, Kenny G, and Walter Afanasieff talent competition, ISiNA, in Los Angeles.
During the competition, Gunther said he had several writing and recording sessions with Babyface’s team in order to come up with a song that would be used for the grand finale performance.
With the assistance of Babyface’s team as well as inspiration he drew upon from a song written by a bandmate in Brazil, Gunther was named co-winner of the competition.
Looking back on his time in the competition as well as his writing process, Gunther said he has only recently come to the realization that the song is about self-love.
“Overall now, several years later, it’s clear to me the song is about self-love and about growing up,” he said of “Compass Love,” which he describes as a mixture of pop, funk, soul and dance. “It’s a coming-of-age story about self-love, overcoming your fears, your past and stepping into a new world of self-love, self-confidence and hope.”
“Compass Love” came with the release of two music videos.
The first, “Compass Love Pt. 1,” Gunther describes as somewhat of a new take of the original version. To complete the remix and video, he reached out to Luã Linhares, a friend who has served as his production partner since the two met in Brazil nearly 10 years ago.
“Luã, who I call my soul brother, I told him I felt like there was more I could do with the song and I asked him if I were to do a version of (‘Compass Love’) with him what would he do differently,” Gunther said. “Right away (Linhares) said, ‘I could hear it as a pop or rock song,’ which is exactly what I had been thinking as well.”
While “Compass Love Pt. 1” is more of a pop and alternative rock song, Gunther said it still has the same funk element as the original.
“The song is written in a funky way,” he said. “So (funk) is going to be part of it no matter how many versions you have.”
Gunther said the video for the song, which was released Aug. 6, takes views on a “visual journey.”
“‘Compass Love Pt. 1’ is a curation of how we see the world today,” he said. “But it’s not anything overtly political or controversial, it’s how we see the current state of the world today.”
While Gunther said he leaves the video up to people’s own interpretation, there are several clips which show people of all ages seemingly being consumed by technology, from robots and virtual reality simulators to tablets and smart phones, possibly making a parallel with technology’s role in the 21st century.
Unlike what most would expect from a music video, Gunther said he only appears for two brief moments in the video.
“I didn’t want the video to be about me,” he said. “I wanted the video to be about you, the public — we not me.”
The video for “Compass Love Pt. 2,” released Aug. 13 is Gunther’s performance from the grand finale of the ISiNA competition in 2018.
Gunther said the creator of ISiNA originally hoped the competition, which was recorded over a six-week period, would be broadcast on a major network or picked up by a streaming service but that was not the case.
Although that was a disappointment, Gunther said this actually worked out in his favor.
“I finally got that footage of the full performance once a major network did not pick it up and was able to build a music video around that,” he said.
In the video for part 2, Gunther can be seen on a stage at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles dancing and singing to his song in a flashy, sparkly blazer surrounded by backup dancers and a full band.
“It was a truly amazing experience.” he said.
He added that he thinks his career has worked out better for being part of the competition that never aired.
“I think maybe it was a blessing that it didn’t get picked up by a major network because I got the experience, I got the credit, I got the footage and I got the song without any of the baggage,” Gunther said referencing the difficulties some artists have faced after winning talent competitions or reality shows.
With this “Compass Love” single now released, Gunther says he hopes to release the full album, “C-Gun’s Beatific: The Wedding of Heaven and Hell,” in the fall.
● ● ●
Although it’s been nearly three decades since Gunther has resided full-time in Beckley, he said much of the inspiration for his music comes from his roots in West Virginia.
Gunther said he was influenced by his father, Terry, a former country singer, his mother Linda Moore, a former competitive dancer, and his stepfather David “Leo” Moore, a pastor at Heart of God Ministries.
He said his older brother Shawn, who died of cancer in 2015, was also a big part of his life.
“One of the things he said to me was, ‘Little brother, I know you can do this so don’t you stop until you finish what you started,’” Gunther said, explaining Shawn encouraged him to continue pursuing music.
“My self-love and belief in myself are being born and strengthen right now as we speak, but you can see where my brother’s words and my brother’s desire or wish was for me to go all the way and pushed me to never stop.”
Gunther said a love for music was something they both shared and is one of the ways he keeps his brother’s memory alive.
If his brother were alive today, Gunther said he thinks he’d say, “’You’re getting close, little brother, but there is more for you to do. You’re getting close, but your potential is not fully reached yet.’ I think that’s what he’d say. That I haven’t reached my potential yet and to keep going.”
In addition to a music career, Gunther is also pursuing acting and screen writing.
To find out more about his work and upcoming album release, go to crisgunther.com.