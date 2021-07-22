DANIELS — The Resort at Glade Springs will hold its annual community sale this Saturday.
The event, which touts itself as having something for everyone, draws in hundreds of buyers each year. Shoppers will be able to find anything from designer clothes, shoes, and handbags to golf clubs, household decorations, art, toys and much more. The community sale has a variety of vendors from small businesses to yard sale items all under one roof.
The community sale is open to the public and will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Inn & Conference Center, 255 Resort Drive, Daniels.