The Register-Herald wins annual state newspaper contest

On the strength of 12 first-place awards, The Register-Herald outscored all competition in the large circulation class of the West Virginia Press Association's annual newspaper contest and was named winner of the General Excellence category Saturday night at the group’s awards banquet in Charleston.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail finished second in the overall competition and The Parkersburg News and Sentinel finished third.
The Beckley newspaper had won second place in the General Excellence competition the previous four years.
The Register-Herald added eight second-place awards and eight third-pace awards to its haul for work published in 2021.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, a sister CNHI newspaper to The Register-Herald, was named newspaper of the year for a third consecutive year. The award is earned by the newspaper, regardless of circulation category, with the most points in both the newspaper and newspaper advertising competitions combined.
The Bluefield paper also won the General Excellence award for daily newspapers in the smaller daily circulation class.
Leading the awards parade for Beckley, videographer/photographer Jenny Harnish won three first-place awards with editor J. Damon Cain winning three, as well. Features editor Michelle James won two as did reporter Jessica Farrish, and freelance photographer Brad Davis earned a first-place award along with freelance reporter Jackie Whetzel.
Harnish also scored wins in the categories of feature photography, best photographer/videographer and best video – a category she swept all three awards, first through third.
Cain won for best news column, best front page and best editorial page.
James won for best lifestyle feature, and best business story.
Farrish won for best governmental affairs reporting and best coverage of breaking news.
Davis won for best photo essay and Whetzel won for best news feature.
Harnish added second place awards for photo essay and best video and a third place award for best video, James added third place certificates for best lifestyle feature, best special section and best lifestyle columnist. And Farrish added a second place in best governmental affairs and a third place in best news feature.
Rick Barbero won second place awards for best sports photography and best photographer/videographer. Sports editor Gary Fauber won second place for best sports page. Freelancer Dave Morrison won a second place for best sports event reporting and a third place for best sports news and feature reporting. Josephine E. Moore won second place for best legal affairs reporting and the staff won two awards – a second place for best Covid coverage and a third place for best single issue.
Cain and General Manager Terri Hale were in Charleston to pick up the awards.
“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that winning is not fun,” Cain said.
“Thankfully, The Register-Herald had outstanding contributions again this past year, from a small but remarkable staff and from a network of incredibly talented reporters and photographers.
“And without the support and encouragement of our advertisers and subscribers, none of this would be possible,” Cain said. “We can’t thank them enough, but we can promise to keep plugging away and giving it our very best, each and every day.”
The newspapers’s advertising staff captured 10 awards, lead by two first-place plaques for best Covid-19 related advertising and best theme page.
The ad staff also won second place awards for best classified ad, best ad campaign (half-page or larger), and third-place awards for best promotion of public notice, best political ad, best single black and white ad (larger than a quarter page), best color ad (quarter page or less), best Covid-19 related advertising and best special section (sports).
