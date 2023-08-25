The Register-Herald won seven first-place awards in news and three in advertising, and placed second behind The Charleston Gazette-Mail in the overall annual newspaper contest sponsored by The West Virginia Press Association for work published in 2022.
Competing in the large circulation category, the paper leaned on staff and freelancers to collect 21 awards in photo, news, feature, sports, video, design and writing for the second place in General Excellence.
“It was another well-rounded set of results,” said the paper’s editor, J. Damon Cain. “We got another big assist from our freelancers this year, which speaks to the creative talent available here in southern West Virginia. We are fortunate.”
Part of the newspaper’s haul was a first-place award for Best Special Section, a six-section economic report on "The New Normal” coming out of Covid, put together for The Register-Herald’s annual Yearbook edition that published in September.
The newspaper’s photo department won three first-place awards, for a feature photo and a photo essay by Rick Barbero, and a video by Jenny Harnish.
Former Features Editor Michelle James won first place for Best Lifestyle Columnist, Blaine Udy and Sports Editor Gary Fauber won first place for Best Sports Pages, and freelancer Audrey Stanton Smith won first place for Best Lifestyle Feature.
Second-place awards went to freelancer Autumn Shelton for Best News Feature, Barbero for Feature Photography and Photo Essay, Fauber for Best Sports Event Reporting, freelancer Dave Morrison for Best Sports News and Feature Reporting, and Cain for Best Editorial.
Third-place award winners were Barbero for Best Photographer/Videographer and Best Video, Harnish for Sports Photography and Photo Essay, Morrison for Best Sports News and Feature Reporting, James for Best News Feature and Best Lifestyles Feature, and the staff for Best Single Issue.
Advertising recorded its wins in Best Single Black and White Ad, Best Theme Pages and Best Online Static Ad. Second-place winners were for Best Black and White Ad, Best Ad Campaign and Best Online Static Ad. Third-place awards went to Best Special Section (Sports) and Best Special Section.
