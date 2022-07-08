There’s not a traffic light in Mullens, but more roads are leading to the little Wyoming County town, and traffic is picking up – thanks to a popular barbecue restaurant.
In fact, fewer than 1,500 people call Mullens home. Those who do seem to know one another. And one of them, Jason Mullins, serves expertly smoked meats as well as the county commission. As a matter of fact, he’s its president. He’s also the owner of a popular gas station and co-owner of The Rebel Smokehouse, right in the heart of his hometown.
Mullins and business partner Jonathan Karper opened The Rebel Smokehouse in the fall of 2018.
For 22 years, Mullins has run the Exxon, which is actually where he first started smoking meats. His father, a welding instructor, built large smokers, and before long, customers were buying lunch and dinner – ribs, pork butts and more – along with their fuel (and fried chicken) at Jason’s Country Corner in nearby Saulsville.
“When he started building smokers, we started catering,” Mullins said of his father, who passed away in 2017, just a year before The Rebel opened. “He’d really be proud of this.”
Mullins, a Mullens native, and Karper, from Pennsylvania, had served together as paramedics before Jason took on local business and Jon went back to school to become a physician’s assistant. (He now works at the physicians’ office just across the street from the restaurant.)
“He’s like a brother to me,” Mullins said. “When the opportunity came for this business, I gave him a call.”
The friends agreed the new Coalfields Expressway and a bustling ATV tourist attraction were the perfect storm for opening a new business in their little town.
“That four-lane highway brought the world a little closer,” Mullins said. “And people from all over the country are visiting here for ATV trails.The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System really brings them in, and we’re thrilled to have them.”
But a storm of a not-so-positive nature had devastated the town only a couple decades earlier. In 2001, heavy rains and flooding nearly wiped out downtown Mullens.
“We lost so much here,” Mullins said. “This building here was one of the few things that came back.”
For a while, Roma’s, an Italian restaurant, thrived in The Rebel’s location at 200 Howard Avenue. But, eventually, it closed. (Its owners – who opened a new restaurant in Myrtle Beach – stay in touch, Mullins noted.) The building sat vacant for several years before Mullins and Karper breathed – or maybe smoked – new life into it. Things started out great. Then, just two years after they opened, another storm blew through – this one in the form of a national Covid pandemic.
“We were devastated,” Mullins said. “We just didn’t know what to do, but we adapted.”
The Rebel downsized, got creative, and shifted its focus to front-door pickup.
“Financially, it was tough,” Mullins said. “The greatest part about that whole thing, though, was our locals. The people who live in this town kept our business going through the pandemic.”
Friends, family – to Mullins they’re one and the same.
“This community is so small. We’re as close to a gated community as it gets. In this town, you’re not 60 seconds away from the grocery store,” Mullins said, pointing out locations as he named them. “The police department is right over there. A boxing gym. The doctor’s office is right across the street. The kids are safe in this town.”
And word is catching on. Though U.S. Census figures place Mullens on a steady population decline, Mullins can point out property owners in the area who have recently moved to the small town to escape the hustle and bustle of life in larger cities.
He can also point out customers who have become regulars to The Rebel, even though they drive from neighboring counties.
“We really are a rural area,” Mullins said. “The first four-lane here is an example of what can happen when you make it possible for those businesses to thrive.”
The men put up a billboard ad, just outside of Beckley at Crab Orchard, and people from neighboring Raleigh County followed the Coalfields Expressway to The Rebel Smokehouse – just 15 minutes from the sign. Word of mouth spread quickly.
“We’re getting more and more people from I-77 and 64. … These are people that we would not have seen come to Mullens if not for this restaurant,” Mullins said.
Other customers come from much farther away.
“We realized quickly that many of the people we see on a regular basis, on- and off-season, were riders,” Mullins said.
“They come back,” Mullins said of ATV tourists. “It doesn’t take people long before they do. They like how they’re treated when they visit here. They like Mullens, and they like our restaurant. And now that things are opening back up, we’re seeing people from all over the country and Canada. Our biggest problem is that we don’t have enough lodging for people who want to come here.”
“The riding culture is fantastic,” General Manager Jeffery Bee Halsey said. “They may not be from here, but the people who come and ride ATVs, they are more like us than we ever knew. They’re family people, working-class people, just having a good time on vacation. Good, solid folks, and they’re fantastic.
“We’re thankful to them, and we’re really thankful to their tour guides,” Halsey said. “They bring those folks here, and then those people keep coming back, and they tell others.”
Whether they’re locals, neighboring county residents taking advantage of a new road, or tourists, The Rebel has something to feed them.
“We see new customers, new growth every day, and that’s still exciting,” Mullins said. “But we realized quickly that people can’t eat ribs and pork every day, so we created a larger menu.”
With a nod to the town’s Italian heritage (Mullins can point out the original brickwork of Italian Masons throughout the town) The Rebel expanded the menu to add pastas with a smoked meat twist to its long list of pork, chicken, brisket and ribs platters in portions for one, two, or even entire families. Customers may also order wings, quesadillas, chicken tenders, appetizers, salads, sides, fish, desserts and more. And daily specials, such as Fiesta Tuesdays, Lasagna Thursdays, and Friday steak specials promote regular menu items as well as select special appearances.The Rebel also welcomes patrons to its full bar, which is separate from the dining room.
Meats are smoked for 12 to 14 hours or overnight.
“Those items take a lot of care and pride,” explained Halsey.
Just don’t ask him what’s good on the menu.
“It’s all good!” he said, laughing. “I like all of it, and there’s a little bit for everybody on there.”
And all of it is made by people who care about what they do, he and Mullins said.
Twenty-five employees make up the full- and part-time staff who work daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of Mondays.
“That’s our down day, but really it’s our maintenance day. That’s when we get ready for the rest of the week,” Mullins said.
“I can’t say enough about the people that I do hire,” he added. “It’s difficult work. Very time-consuming. Very demanding. But our customers leave satisfied. They enjoy the whole experience, and that’s what brings them back.”
Just as the experience brings customers back to The Rebel, hope for his hometown’s future brings Mullins back to all three of his jobs every day.
“The County Commission here is a part-time job with full-time work,” Mullins said, cell phone in hand. “This phone is my office. I get a dozen calls a day from people in the county, and I don’t mind that. I feel that’s what they elected me for.”
He has served as a county commissioner for 14 years.
“I love dealing with the public, with people, being the problem solver,” Mullins said. “It goes right along with the food business.
“This restaurant is more than just a business and way of making a living,” Mullins continued. “It’s really special to a community that has seen some hard times and is really on the rebound of building back.”
Mullins noted how Mullens, like so many other coalfield towns, has lived through the boom-bust cycle of the coal business, in addition to flooding.
“I just feel like there’s something more going on here,” he said. “It’s a great time to be here. A great time to live and work in Mullens.”
And the barbecue sauce on the meat? The small-town family atmosphere that brings growth to his county also brings business to his restaurant.
“It really feels like family. Any given day, we have a lunch crowd, a dinner crowd. We have neighbors and friends that are here, supporting small businesses,” said Mullins, whose own family serves on the staff.
“We see each other more here than we do at home,” he joked.
Maybe, he added, that’s because The Rebel is a kind of a home.
“That’s how we want people to feel when they come here, like they’re home, like they’re with family – only someone else is cooking for them. And when you cook for people, that’s personal anyway. You’re here. You’re friends and family. And that’s very special to us.”
For a full menu, visit therebelwv.com. Online ordering may be available in the near future.