Few Greenbrier County businesses have experienced the “new normal” of the post-Covid landscape in the way that the Stardust Cafe has experienced it.
The iconic restaurant has been a staple of the downtown Lewisburg food scene since opening its doors on Valentine’s Day 2005. In the 18 years since, the restaurant has carved out its legacy as a place, as its slogan says, “where friendships and romance begin, and appetites are satisfied.” However, on a seemingly random day in January of this year, the following message appeared on social media:
“The time has come to pass the torch. Next week Stardust will have new owners to love her, and learn with her, and with you.”
Sparrow Huffman, now former owner of the restaurant, was the author of the message.
“We are thrilled to share that the new owners, Savannah and Dan, will hold true to the Stardust vision created so long ago, and with a lot of the same friendly faces,” Huffman’s message concluded. “We are so happy for them.”
On Feb. 3, Stardust’s new owners, Savannah Webb and Dan Perry, held a grand re-opening of sorts. It was an evening to celebrate the legacy of the old Stardust, as well as offer a promise to honor and protect that legacy in the years and decades to come. And now, little more than half a year into the reign of the new Stardust, Dan Perry spoke with The Register-Herald to provide the community with an update as to the status of that promise.
“We’ve had a really busy summer,” Perry said. “People have been really enjoying everything we’re offering on our new menu.”
In addition to an enhanced assortment of seafood options and some “very cool (new) vegan and vegetarian specials,” Perry explained, longstanding Stardust Cafe favorites – such as “Forever Chicken” and “Trust Me Salad” – have remained permanent fixtures of the restaurant’s menu.
“We’re trying to broaden the menu a little bit so we have options for everybody,” Perry noted, before adding that the forthcoming “fall menu” will feature “duck and some other vegetable options – and just some cool new techniques.”
Most of the red meats and breads served at the Stardust Cafe are provided by fellow Greenbrier County businesses Swift Level Fine Meats in Lewisburg and Jeff’s Breads in Renick. Desserts are prepared by White Sulphur Springs-based Appalachian Country Cuisine.
“Our goal is to showcase local farms and local growers, and then show the community what can be done to a high standard with those products,” Perry said.
According to Perry, the restaurant’s busyness during the summer months was bolstered – at least in part – due to the State Fair of West Virginia “dropping the ball” this year by offering a reduced selection of food options.
“Fair week was very, very busy for us,” Perry noted. “In the past, even before Covid, the fair is usually a quiet time for restaurants. I’ve even talked to other business owners who told me that fair week is when they’d take their vacations because it was always slow. But that was not the case this year.”
“We’ve got a really great crew – we’re just dialed in,” Perry added. “We really hit the summer hard.”
When asked if he feels the restaurant has been impacted by the post-Covid “new normal,” Perry explained, “We purchased the business at the beginning of the year, right as we were coming out of it (height of the Covid-19 pandemic).”
“I do know Stardust did survive off of the PPE (Paycheck Protection Program) loans for the past two years,” Perry continued. “That was a huge help for the business. I know they also closed down for a month, and they were closed for lunch for a couple of months due to staffing. So Covid did affect Stardust. But since we’ve bought it, things have been very good.”
Perry said that the goal for the next six months is to “broaden Stardust’s horizons” by marketing the restaurant to those outside of the Greenbrier Valley.
“We’re a tiny cafe,” Perry concluded. “But we have big flavor, big personalities, and we’re trying to do big things.”
